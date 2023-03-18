AEW Rampage (St.Patricks Day Slam) Results 3/17/23

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Commentary: Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone & Excalibur

– TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) w/ QT Marshall & Aaron Solow vs. Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes

Hobbs calls Fenix to the center of the ring. Fenix steps up but gets shoved down right away. Fenix went for a springboard crossbody but bounced right off of him.

Fenix comes back with two tope sucidas and followed up with a quebrada to stun Hobbs. Back in the ring, Hobbs caught Fenix coming off the top and slammed him down hard.

“QT SUCKS” chant breaks out as Hobbs whips Fenix into the corner for a hard buckle and follows up with a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. Hobbs sends Fenix to the floor and throws him into the post.

Hobbs drags Fenix into the ring and is yelling at him. Fenix comes back with a backflip kick and a corkscrew kick. Fenix locks up Hobbs arm and walks the rope but Hobbs pulled Fenix’s leg and crotched him on the ropes.

Fenix is back in it. Failed German suplex attempt by Fenix. Fenix backflips off the second turnbuckle over Hobbs and lands right behind him to deliver a German suplex.

Fenix delivers a cutter and hits the tightrope kick. Hobbs squashed Fenix in the corner, pulls him up by his arms from the canvas and hits a spinebuster for a near fall.

Fenix digs deep and hits a back kick. Fenix makes the slow climb and hits a high frog splash for a two count. Fenix staggers Honns with three superkicks. Hobbs catches Fenix on a 4th attempt and torture rack slam (Town Business) for the pin.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs retains

QT Marshall delivers a Diamond Cutter to Alex Abrahantes as he checks on Fenix.

-AEW All Access promo with Adam Cole hyping his first match back on 3/29.

-Stu Grayson video says Evil Uno is in the hospital with a concussion thanks to Jon Moxley and challenges him to a match.

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Eva Lawless

Typical squash match. Hits a running Meteora in the corner. Chops away on Lawless. Hits a spear followed by Road to Valhalla, which is also Jade Cargill’s finish (Jaded).

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Jade Cargill, Mark Sterling, and Leila Gray watched the match from the stage and took notes.

-Footage is show where Stokley Hathaway is training with Matt Hardy and Priviate Party in an empty arena in preparation for his match with Hook on Dynamite next week. It had some laughs and it ended with Hathaway eating a cookie.

-“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. The Bollywood Boyz (Gurvinder Sihra & Harvinder Sihra)

Bollywood Boys get the advantage early but Menard and Parker end up gaining control. Quick tags, some cheating and lots of trash talk from the JAS members.

Parker gets kicked in the face while going for a back body drop. Menard tags in and chokes Gruv on the bottom rope. Parker and Menard got for a double vertical suplex as the picture in picture went to a full screen commercial.

Harv gets the tag and cleans house with clothelines, back elbows and an atomic drop. Menard and Parker hit a drop tow hold elbow drop combo before hitting a double elevated DDT for the win.

Winners: “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker

-Video from earlier this week in an airport where Don Callis continues to court Konosuke Takeshita. Callis handed him flowers as he got off the escalator and a Japanese drummer, well, drumbing.

Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo is announced for next week on Dynamite.

Highlights from the Three Way Trios Match from Dynamite. Mark Henrey pops in quickly to say “”IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT.”

Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue is announced for Dynamite next week.

The Gunns will defend the Tag Team Titles against Top Flight next week on Dynamite.

-Daniel Garcia w/ Chris Jericho vs. Trios Champion Brody King w/ Julia Hart

Garcia rolls to the floor as the bell rings and evades Brody until Garcia dropkick’s his knee. Brody threw Garcia into the corner and followed up with a splash. Garcia goes to the floor and tries to run from Brody but Julia Hart cut him off. Brody catches Garcia, hits some big chops, and throws him into the barricade.

Brody places Garcia on a chair against the barricade and hits a running crossbody. Brody throws Garcia into the steel steps. Brody charges in but Garcia with the drop tow hold sends Brody headfirst into the steps.

Garcia gets Brody in the ring and keeps him grounded while putting the boots to him in the corner. Garcia hits a running Otani kick. Brody gets back to his feet but Garcia drop tow holds him into the second rope throat first. Garcia delivers several knees and punches as Brody gets to his feet.

Brody catches Garcia coming off the ropes with a Boss Man slam and follows up with a delayed piledriver. Brody hits an echoing chop and delivers a running cannonball in the corner. Brody goes for the cover but Garcia gets his foot on the rope.

Brody goes for piledriver but Garcia escaped and applied a sleeper hold. Garcia rides his back as Brody squashed him in the corner. Garcia escapes a Gonzo Bomb and rolls him up for a two count and immediately transitions into the Walls of Jericho.

Brody gets to the ropes but Garcia won’t let go of the hold. Referee pulls Garcia off, which gave Jericho the opening to knock out Brody with the bat. Garcia drags Brody to the center of the ring, applies a modified crossface choke. Brody’s hands drop three times and the ref calls it. Garcia gets the win as he and Jericho celebrate to end the show.

Winner: Daniel Garcia