Kenny Omega to face AAA Star in “Dream Match” on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan announced the following via Twitter for the March 22nd 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite…

“This Wednesday, March 22 Independence, MO

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork LIVE

Dream Match

@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa

In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday!”

The match was originally booked for AAA’s Triplemania Regia in December 2021 but had to be canceled due to Omega’s injuries. Omega ended up vacating the AAA Mega Championship.