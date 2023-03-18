AEW starts their house show business with first event in Ohio

All Elite Wrestling will present their first House Rules non-televised live event tonight in Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena.

AEW had previously done one previous house show back in 2021, titled The House Always Wins and held in Jacksonville, Florida.

The company has loaded tonight’s show with several big stars including Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, and others.

Tickets are still available from HobartArena.com starting from $20.

AEW will hold its second House Rules show from the Scotiabank Saddledome, in Calgary on Saturday, July 15.