3/18/23 AEW house show results from Troy, OH

Mar 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Ethan Page d Shawn Dean. After the match, Page issues an open challenge.

– HOOK d Ethan Page

– Jeff Jarrett d Brian Pillman, Jr.

– Ruby Soho d HollyHood Haley. After the match, Skye Blue enters the ring and attacks Soho. Soho declines a match, and leaves the ring.

– In-Ring Promo from AEW Owner Tony Khan

– Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy d The Butcher and The Blade

– QT Marshall d Pat Buck

– TNT Title : Powerhouse Hobbs (c) d Christopher Daniels

– Dr. Britt Baker, DMD d Anna Jay

– Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley d Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sandra D

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal