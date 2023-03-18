3/18/23 AEW house show results from Troy, OH

– Ethan Page d Shawn Dean. After the match, Page issues an open challenge.

– HOOK d Ethan Page

– Jeff Jarrett d Brian Pillman, Jr.

– Ruby Soho d HollyHood Haley. After the match, Skye Blue enters the ring and attacks Soho. Soho declines a match, and leaves the ring.

– In-Ring Promo from AEW Owner Tony Khan

– Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy d The Butcher and The Blade

– QT Marshall d Pat Buck

WHAT?!! Pat Buck is having a match with QT Marshall at #AEWHouseRules! pic.twitter.com/ZuXMZ7Kr4w — (@WrestlingCovers) March 19, 2023

– TNT Title : Powerhouse Hobbs (c) d Christopher Daniels

– Dr. Britt Baker, DMD d Anna Jay

– Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley d Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM