3/18/23 AEW house show results from Troy, OH
Setup for the #AEWHouseRules live event tonight. pic.twitter.com/oHCmw9lI9E
— (@WrestlingCovers) March 18, 2023
– Ethan Page d Shawn Dean. After the match, Page issues an open challenge.
– HOOK d Ethan Page
– Jeff Jarrett d Brian Pillman, Jr.
– Ruby Soho d HollyHood Haley. After the match, Skye Blue enters the ring and attacks Soho. Soho declines a match, and leaves the ring.
– In-Ring Promo from AEW Owner Tony Khan
– Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy d The Butcher and The Blade
– QT Marshall d Pat Buck
WHAT?!! Pat Buck is having a match with QT Marshall at #AEWHouseRules! pic.twitter.com/ZuXMZ7Kr4w
— (@WrestlingCovers) March 19, 2023
– TNT Title : Powerhouse Hobbs (c) d Christopher Daniels
– Dr. Britt Baker, DMD d Anna Jay
– Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley d Big Bill and Lee Moriarty
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM