Updated Smackdown lineup for tonight

WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

In mixed tag team action, Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega will go up against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in a continuation of the Legado del Fantasma vs. The Judgment Day feud, which saw The Judgment Day get a six-man win last Friday.

Cody Rhodes was also announced for tonight’s SmackDown to address the fans, but as of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised to appear.

Here is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from Kansas City-

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

* Sami Zayn to confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes will address the WWE Universe

* Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley