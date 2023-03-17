Men’s & women’s multi-team matches reportedly planned for WrestleMania

WWE reportedly has plans for two Fatal 4 Way tag team matches at WrestleMania 39.

A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE is set to announce two Fatal 4 Way tag team bouts for WrestleMania 39. There’s no word yet on the line-up for the women’s match, but the men’s match is scheduled to feature The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits.

It remains to be seen if a future title shot will be up for grabs in these matches, or if WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita will pull double duty by defending in the women’s Fatal 4 Way.