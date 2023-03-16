WWE Smackdown announced for Puerto Rico

WWE announced the following today-

FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN® HEADED TO PUERTO RICO THE NIGHT BEFORE BACKLASH®

PRESALE COMBO TICKETS ON SALE THIS MONDAY, MARCH 20 AT 12 NOON ET

STAMFORD, Conn., March 16, 2023 – Following the high volume of Backlash ticket pre-registrations for the Saturday, May 6 event in San Juan, WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SmackDown will also be headed to Puerto Rico that weekend. SmackDown will emanate from the same venue – Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot – on Friday, May 5.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (PRCDA) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

“The PRCDA and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company have a phenomenal track record of delivering large-scale events to the island,” said John Porco, WWE Executive Vice President, Live Events. “Their partnership and support have allowed WWE to bring not just one – but two – nights of sports entertainment to Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot this May.”

“Puerto Rico is a world-class entertainment destination. We have proven ourselves time and time again by hosting worldwide known and recognized events. Our unique venues provide the perfect settings to receive our visitors and to guarantee them an incredible experience. We are proud and very excited to host one of the most-anticipated events of this year”, said Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority.

“Puerto Rico is a renowned, successful host of sporting events due to its state-of-the-art modern infrastructure, air-and-sea accessibility, variety of accommodations, experienced production staff and its warmth and hospitality. Events such as WWE’s Backlash and SmackDown provide a great venue to showcase the island’s assets both as a diverse travel destination, and an ideal location to hold international events such as this,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Hosted by two-time GRAMMY® award-winning and global recording artist Bad Bunny, Backlash marks the first WWE premium live event to take place in Puerto Rico since January 2005.

An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown and Backlash will be available this Monday, March 20 at 12pm ET via Ticketera.com. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/backlash-presale-registration.

General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available this Tuesday, March 21 at 10am ET via Ticketera.com

Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will be announced in the coming weeks.