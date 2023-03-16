WWE HOF notes

Batista will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Batista was originally announced to be inducted in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay, and both sides agreed to induct him in the near future. There was then talk of inducting The Animal this year in Los Angeles, but word now via PWInsider is that he will not be going in with his longtime friend Rey Mysterio.

Batista is currently filming the “My Spy” sequel in South Africa, so that was the likely given reason for Batista not going in this year.

It was noted that WWE plans to induct just five Hall of Famers this year. WWE has already announced headliner Mysterio (inducted by Konnan) and The Great Muta (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair). It was reported earlier this week that Stacy Keibler was close to finalizing a deal to be inducted, and word now is that she is 100% confirmed, and should be announced soon.

At last word, WWE had no plans to induct any tag teams this year. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently teased The Rougeau Brothers for the Hall, but it looks like that will not be happening this year. With Mysterio, Muta and Keibler going in, that leaves just two more names.

It wasn’t clear if WWE plans to announce a Celebrity Wing inductee this year, or Legacy Wing inductees. There’s also no word yet on if the Warrior Award will be given out in Los Angeles.

It had been reported that WWE planned for a much smaller group of inductees this year and while five is down from most years, WWE inducted just five in 2022 – The Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, The Steiner Brothers, and Shad Gaspard with the Warrior Award.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue.