Update on tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso on Friday’s SmackDown. They wrote the following-

“This Friday on SmackDown, Sami Zayn will confront the very man that backstabbed him last week: Jey Uso. The relationship between Zayn and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso has been well documented as they went from untrusted stablemates to full blown allies during Zayn’s time in The Bloodline. When Roman Reigns shunted The Master Strategist out of The Bloodline, Jey Uso walked away in disgust. Jey had a tumultuous start in the early days of The Bloodline, practically being forced to join after losing to The Head of The Table in a ‘I Quit’ Hell in a Cell match two years ago. Zayn looked to tap into that rage as he requested Jey’s assistance in taking down The Bloodline. One week ago, Jey appeared to side with Zayn before crushing Zayn and the WWE Universe with a shocking Superkick, joining his brother Jimmy to show where his loyalties lie. Now, the two former friends will confront each other in what is sure to be a dynamic face-to-face. You do not want to miss what will surely be an emotional confrontation on SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!”

The only other match or segment announced for Friday’s SmackDown from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO is Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the WrestleMania 39 challenger for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.