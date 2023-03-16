Trish Stratus addresses plans for her WWE return seemingly being changed

It was initially rumored that Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus were going to team up against Damage CTRL at the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE. However, the match ended up being booked for WWE Wrestlemania 39 instead.

During an appearance on the Getting Over podcast, Trish commented on if she had any frustrations about changes being made…

“No. Everything has been pretty smooth, to be honest. I know there were little online rumblings, but everything happens for a reason. There are definitely a lot of gut intuitions going into making these decisions, and I think we landed at the right place at the right time. I’m excited where it landed. It’s just enough time before Mania, it’s the right dynamic, the right timing, the girls have the tag team titles, unexpected. What a moment. Nobody expected that. For me, there was so much buzz about me, people forgot about me, then I surprised them again. Everything played out really well, I think, in a way where this world can be predicted, ‘ah, we know what’s happening tonight,’ I think we did it in a nice way that it’s exciting and people didn’t know what’s coming next. Still, there is so much more that can happen between now and Mania. It’s exciting. There is a good build up now, because when I came back for Charlotte, we didn’t have much time to build it. Here, we have a nice little bit of time to build into Mania.”

