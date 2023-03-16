Taya Valkyrie notes

New AEW star Taya Valkyrie reportedly made the decision to sign with AEW several weeks back.

As noted, Valkyrie made her AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite from Winnipeg, coming out to confront AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill right after Cargill’s win over Nicole Matthews. Valkyrie was rumored to be the one to answer Cargill’s Open Challenge. The segment saw Cargill and Valkyrie face off, then ended with Cargill laying out Leila Grey with Jaded. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter after the debut and announced that Valkyrie is All Elite. You can click here for our original report, along with Khan’s comments.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that some companies were made aware of Valkyrie’s AEW signing as far back as February.

Valkyrie currently holds the AAA Reina de Reinas Title, the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title, and holds the Impact World Tag Team Titles with The Death Dollz. There’s no word yet on when she will defend the AAA title next, but she should be allowed to keep it while in AEW. Tonight’s Impact episode will see The Death Dollz defend against Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King. Valkyrie is booked to defend her MLW title against Delmi Exo on Thursday, April 6 at the MLW War Chamber tapings, and word is that she will still work that date.

Valkyrie will make her AEW in-ring debut this Friday on the Rampage episode taped last night in Winnipeg. As seen in the video below, Valkyrie spoke with Lexi Nair backstage at Dynamite, and was asked about her plans in AEW.

“Well, Lexi… I’ve got a lot to say but how about you find out on Rampage when I show you guys exactly what La Wera Loca can do,” she said.

Valkyrie has responded to and re-tweeted several congratulatory messages on Twitter since last night’s debut.

She responded to Khan’s “All Elite” announcement and wrote, “[loudly crying face emoji x 3] thank you….welcome to la Era de la WERA LOCA @AEW”

The NWA congratulated Valkyrie on her AEW debut, and she responded by thanking the promotion and owner Billy Corgan.

“Thank you @nwa and @Billy for the last several months. For believing in me. [folded hands emoji],” she wrote.

Valkyrie’s husband, MLW National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, congratulated AEW and Valkyrie in a tweet.

Valkyrie responded, “I love you”

.@thetayavalkyrie is #AllElite! @LexyNair catches up with La Wera Loca to find out what she has planned for her future in #AEW!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5gvqFnft5U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2023

😭😭😭 thank you….welcome to

la Era de la WERA LOCA @AEW https://t.co/Yw888F8Eur — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) March 16, 2023

Thank you @nwa and @Billy for the last several months. For believing in me. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/cANS1f85mz — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) March 16, 2023