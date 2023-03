Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation & Rampage tapings from 3/15

— The 3/30 AEW Dark:Elevation was taped on Wednesday night in Winnipeg before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Here are spoilers-

-Skye Blue defeated TFA

-Jake Hager defeated Adam Knight

-Emi Sakura defeated Zoe Sager

-Brandon Cutler defeated Jason Geiger

-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy defeated Mo Jabari, Massive Damage & Sebastian Wolfe

-Top Flight defeated Shaun Moore & Michael Allen Richard Clark

-ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Taylor Rising

-John Silver & Alex Reynolds defeated Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

— The 3/17 AEW Rampage was also taped on Wednesday night in Winnipeg after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Here are spoilers-

-AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Rey Fenix

-Taya Valkyrie defeated local wrestler Eva Wallace. Jade Cargill, Leila Gray & Mark Sterling took notes from the stage

-Matt Menard & Chase Parker defeated The Bollywood Boyz

-Daniel Garcia defeated Brody King after Chris Jericho hit King with a baseball bat