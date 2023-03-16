Orange Cassidy Defeats Jeff Jarrett To Become The First AEW International Champion

Orange Cassidy still holds gold in AEW.

The top star defeated Jeff Jarrett on this evening’s Dynamite in Winnipeg to retain the AEW International Championship, previously known as the All-Atlantic Championship. This was technically Cassidy’s 15th straight defense of the title, but his first since the belt got rebranded on week ago.

Jarrett nearly won the title on several occasions thanks to outside interference from Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. However, Trent came to Cassidy’s aid and the champ outlasted the heels and landed his signature Orange Punch for the win.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.