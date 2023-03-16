Hammerstone Credits Cena for Getting Him Back Into Wrestling

During a recent interview with Squared Circlepit, MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hamderstone spoke about how John Cena got him back into wrestling in 2008. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Alex Hammerstone on how he used to watching wrestling on public television: “I started watching Sunday Night Heat or Shotgun Saturday Night or whatever was on late on public television because we didn’t have cable TV.”

On how he got back into wrestling in 2008 due to John Cena: “That was mostly because I was into weightlifting and John Cena videos and I started watching him. … I kinda gotta thank good ol’ John for getting me back into wrestling.”