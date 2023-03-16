Claim: Ric Flair still owes $41,000 for non-appearances

Ric Flair and former WWE personality Dutch Mantell have been trading shots on social media. Cary Silkin, who owned Ring of Honor from 2004 to 2011, wrote the following on Instagram in regards to the beef between Flair and Mantell…

“Unfortunately, every word that Dutch Mantell is accusing Ric Flair of is true well, let me rephrase that from my own experience, I am personally owed 41K buy Flair for for non-appearances back in 2009 where I was foolish enough to pay him upfront when I owned ROH.

It’s so sad that one of my wrestling heroes turned out to be such a lowlife.

When I pursue trying to get the money and was referred to an excellent lawyer, in Charlotte, North Carolina, the lawyer told me ‘don’t bother I don’t want to take any money from you because you’re going to be 100th online to get nothing.’”