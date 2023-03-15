WWE announces details of the WrestleMania Superstore in Los Angeles

WWE today announced details of the WrestleMania Superstore which will open on Thursday, March 30 through Monday, April 3.

The Superstore will be located inside the Los Angeles Convention Center West Hall where the largest collection of WrestleMania and WWE merchandise, including replica titles, exclusive WrestleMania apparel, and other memorabilia will be for sale.

In addition, fans will be able to view WWE memorabilia displays highlighting iconic WWE moments, memories and matches from past and present. They can also play WWE 2K23 at the 2K Gaming Lounge, see the latest WWE action figures at the Mattel Elite 100 Activation and be a part of Superstar appearances throughout the weekend.

Admission for the WrestleMania Superstore is free and no ticket is required. Superstars meet and greets which will happen inside the store will require a ticket from Fiterman Sports.

The Superstore hours of operations are March 30 from Noon to all other days until April 3 from 9AM to Midnight.