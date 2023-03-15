Updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver
Here is the updated NXT Stand & Deliver card for 4/1 in Los Angeles, coming out of last night’s show-
Hosts: Pretty Deadly
NXT Title Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)
Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title
Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants will qualify soon.
Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title
4 opponents to be picked by the champion vs. Wes Lee (c)
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)
Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller