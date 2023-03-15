Updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver

Here is the updated NXT Stand & Deliver card for 4/1 in Los Angeles, coming out of last night’s show-

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants will qualify soon.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

4 opponents to be picked by the champion vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller