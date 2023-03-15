Two new Impact Sacrifice matches

Impact has announced two new matches for Sacrifice – Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo, TMDK vs. Impact Tag Team Champions Chris Bey & Ace Austin.

Impact Sacrifice takes place on Friday 3/24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream on Impact Plus, YouTube Ultimate Insiders & FITE. Here is the updated card-

Busted Open Match (First Blood): Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian & Rich Swann vs. Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns

X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. opponent to be picked by authority figure Santino Marella

Knockouts World Championship Match: Mickie James (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

World Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Bey & Ace Austin (C) vs. TMDK

Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo