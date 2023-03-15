The Great Muta to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Great Muta will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and the announcement will be made by Ric Flair on The Bump today.

Muta, real name Keiji Muto, never worked for the WWE but had runs in WCW with memorable feuds against Sting and Ric Flair himself.

The 60-year-old Japanese legend recently retired and one of his final matches was teaming with Sting and Darby Allin in a six-man tag match. He also wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura in a one-on-one match for Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 1.

Muta’s title wins throughout his career rival any star who had the same longevity, winning the NWA World title, the IWGP Heavyweight title, the GHC Heavyweight title, and countless of other titles and honors in his 39-year career.

🚨 It's official! The Great Muta will be inducted into the #WWEHOF this year! @RicFlairNatrBoy shares a special message about his longtime friend and rival.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/pg5zLPumnz — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2023