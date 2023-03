NXT taped some Level Up matches for 3/24 and 3/31 on Tuesday night in Orlando. The following matches were taped-

-Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon

-Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights

-Valentina Feroz defeated Lash Legend. Elektra Lopez tried to attack Feroz at one point but it backfired on her

-Nathan Frazier defeated Javier Bernal