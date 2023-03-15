Notes on Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay

– Kevin Nash on Kliq This:

“I just want to go on record today, I have not watched AEW in months. It goes back to Steve Austin and I got a pact that he’s not watching it therefore I’m not watching it and what I can tell by Twitter is [Undertaker] is now not watching it.

It’s nothing against any of the talent over there, anybody that does anything over there. It’s just something that we decided. It’s like lent, you have to give things up so we did that. It doesn’t change the fact that Kenny Omega is my favorite wrestler. Doesn’t change that at all.”

– During his match on March 13 in Ehime, Will Ospreay sustained an injury to his right shoulder, and he does not have a clear timetable for recovery at this time.

Ospreay has not been cleared to return to the ring.