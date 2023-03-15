News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Dynamite will be headlined by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending in an Open Challenge as she looks to go 54-0. New AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black will also defend tonight, in a Triple Threat against The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society. The third title match will see Orange Cassidy defend the AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett as the title is re-branded from the AEW All-Atlantic Title.

There will also be a Re-Bar Mitzvah segment with AEW World Champion MJF, the debut episode of QualityTV with QT Marshall and new AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, Stu Grayson’s return, and more.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend in an Open Challenge

* QT Marshall debuts episode 1 of QTV (QualityTV) with AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs as the guest

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) will speak

* Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli

* A Re-Bar Mitzvah segment for AEW World Champion MJF

* Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett as the title is re-branded from the AEW All-Atlantic Title

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) defend against The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) and The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara)