3/15/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

—

The AEW World Champion, MJF, makes his way to the ring for his re-Bar mitzvah celebration. MJF says he is now the Ironman after beating Bryan Danielson and it is time to celebrate. A bunch of guys run to the ring with a chair, and they start celebrating with MJF. They get him in the chair and lift him up, but Jack Perry’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Before Perry can talk, Sammy Guevara’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Before he can talk, Darby Allin’s music hits and he comes to the ring. MJF says they are ruining his re-Bar mitzvah and he asks them what they want. All three men say they want a title match at the same time. Perry says they had a match at Double or Nothing 2020 that MJF cheated to win, and then their lives went in way different directions. Perry says MJF was handed everything, while he was wrestling in Dark. Perry says the rest of them have, while MJF hasn’t been on Dark, Elevation, or even Rampage. Perry says there is a locker room full of people fighting for time while he comes out every week and wastes twenty minutes with the same hokey bullshit. MJF says the company does revolve around him, and then Guevara tells him to shut up. Guevara says MJF talks too much and talked his way into AEW. Guevara says he grinded his way to AEW and was told he was only supposed to be the Inner Circle’s job guy, but he became a champion three times over. Guevara says he has never had the machine pushing him and he hasn’t needed it. Guevara says he will be the World Champion, because he’s the best ever and everyone knows it. MJF brings up Guevara’s backstage brawls, but Allin cuts him off. Allin talks about dropping out of school when his film teacher told him to change everything about a movie he made, and then says it was a blessing because that was also the first day of his wrestling training. Allin says when he was in Tony Khan’s office, he said he knew there would never be a bidding war for him, but AEW gives him the opportunity to be him. Allin calls out all of the guys who moan and complain on Twitter about the company, including MJF, and then says he is going to beat MJF’s face in with his skateboard and beat him with a head-lock take over. MJF says unlike the three of them, he never had to be enrolled in AEW’s daddy daycare, because he has been ready since day one. MJF says they are the pillars of AEW, but he is the only pillar that can keep AEW up. MJF says he has already beaten all of them and tells them to leave his party because they weren’t invited. MJF pie-faces Perry, but Perry attacks him from behind. Guevara attacks Perry, and then Allin attacks Guevara and causes MJF to fall through his cake at ringside. MJF backs up the ramp and yells at all of them, and then they all stare each other down.

—

Earlier today, Chris Jericho was honored by the city of Manitoba.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Page, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta)

Uno kicks Yuta in the face, and then they exchange chops in the corner. Uno suplexes Yuta, but Yuta backs him into the corner and Moxley tags in. Moxley delivers forearm shots to Uno’s face and throws him down. Castagnoli tags in and delivers a shot. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Uno kicks out. Castagnoli puts Uno up top and throws him down immediately. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Uno kicks out. Yuta tags in and delivers shots to Uno in the corner. Yuta takes Uno down and goes for the cover, but Uno kicks out. Uno comes back with a few shots, but Yuta delivers some of his own and knocks Page to the floor. Uno drops Yuta with a back-body drop and tags in Grayson. Grayson knocks Moxley to the floor and Castagnoli tags in. Grayson takes Yuta out with a dive and drops Castagnoli with a Meteora. Grayson drops Castagnoli with a DDT and connects with a moonsault press. Grayson goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Grayson picks Castagnoli up, but Castagnoli shoves him to the floor. Castagnoli whips Grayson between the barricade and apron, and then the Club triple pile-drives Grayson on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Grayson in a single-leg Boston Crab. Castagnoli tags in and kicks Grayson in the head a few times. Grayson comes back with a shot, but Castagnoli drops him with an uppercut. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Grayson kicks out. Moxley tags back in and delivers a pile-driver. Moxley goes for the cover, but Grayson kicks out. Moxley and Grayson exchange chops, and then Moxley delivers a corner clothesline. Grayson comes back with a running knee strike and Yuta tags in. Page tags in as well and delivers shots to Yuta and Castagnoli. Page drops Yuta with a fall-away slam and dives onto Castagnoli on the floor. Page drops Yuta with a lariat and goes for a power bomb, but Yuta lands on his feet. Yuta delivers a few shots, but Uno tags in and takes Yuta down. Uno lands a senton, but Castagnoli delivers shots to Uno and they go to the floor. Moxley tags in and exchanges shots with Page. Page takes Moxley down and goes to the apron, but Yuta slams Page on the floor. Castagnoli, Moxley, Grayson, and Uno brawl in the ring, and then Yuta comes in to help out.

Grayson sends Castagnoli into the ring post, and then dives onto him on the floor. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift on Uno, but Uno counters and takes him down. Grayson hits a 450 splash on Moxley as Uno hits a cannonball senton on Yuta. Uno goes for the cover on Moxley, but Moxley kicks out. Grayson and Uno slam Moxley down and go for the cover, but Yuta breaks it up. Uno and Yuta go tot he floor and Grayson kicks Moxley in the head. Castagnoli tags in, but Grayson takes him down with a hurricanrana and gets a two count. Uno gets sent back to the floor and Moxley and Castagnoli double-team Grayson. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and Moxley locks in a rear choke and Grayson taps out.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, Moxley transitions into the Bulldog Choke, and then the Club beats down Uno. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut, and then Alex Reynolds and John Silver rush the ring to make the save. Page gets helped back into the ring as the Club leaves through the crowd.

—

Juice Robinson cuts a promo. Robinson says the question should be what Ricky Starks is going to do about the attack from last week, and then says he knows Starks isn’t going to do anything about it.

—

Match #2 – AEW TBS Championship – Canadian Open Challenge: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Leila Grey) vs. Nicole Matthews

Matthews delivers shots to Cargill, but Cargill comes back with a knee to the midsection. Cargill delivers a pump kick and Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Renee Paquette interviews Cargill. Paquette asks Cargill what type of competition she is looking for, and Cargill backs Paquette into the corner. Cargill asks if that is all Canada has to offer, but then Taya Valkyrie’s music hits and she comes to the ring. They get face-to-face and exchange words, and then Grey gets in between them. Cargill leaves the ring and Grey tries to attack Valkyrie, but Valkyrie counters her and lays her out with Jaded as Cargill looks on. Smart Mark Sterling comes out and gets Cargill to leave. Cargill stares Valkyrie down from the stage.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Ricky Starks. Starks asks what the hell Juice Robinson has done lately. Starks says if Robinson has an issue with him, they can handle it any time and any place.

—

Footage of QT Marshall helping Powerhouse Hobbs beat Wardlow on last week’s Dynamite airs, and then the debut episode of QTV airs. It is revealed that members of The Factory were the ones who broke into Wardlow’s car to steal his belongings, and then the members of the QTV staff make fun of Wardlow. Hobbs welcomes Wardlow to his world.

—

Match #3 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt)

Jarrett drops Cassidy with a hip toss and follows with an arm-drag. Cassidy comes back and goes for a dropkick, but Jarrett takes him down. Cassidy kicks him away, but comes down on his injured knee. Jarrett drops Cassidy with a scoop slam and then mocks Cassidy’s kicks. Cassidy comes back with a few chops and then backs Jarrett into the corner with right hands. Cassidy goes for a back elbow, but Jarrett dodges it. Cassidy slams Jarrett’s face into the turnbuckles, but Dutt grabs Cassidy’s ankle. Cassidy gets sent to the floor and into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jarrett works over Cassidy’s knee in the ring. Jarrett locks in a Sharpshooter, but Cassidy gets free. Jarrett locks in a sleeper hold, but Cassidy holds on and sends Jarrett away. Singh attacks Cassidy against the ropes and Jarrett takes him down. Jarrett locks in the Figure Four, and Cassidy’s shoulders are counted down for a few two counts. Cassidy delivers shots to get free, and then they exchange shots on their feet. Jarrett ducks the Orange Punch and causes Cassidy to headbutt the referee. Dutt slides the guitar into the ring, but Aubrey Edwards comes to the ring. She takes the guitar from Jarrett and Cassidy rolls him up for a two count. Jarrett attacks Cassidy’s knee, but Cassidy grabs the guitar. Singh takes it from him and Cassidy taps Edwards on the shoulder. Edwards ejects Singh and Dutt from ringside and backs them up the ramp as Bryce Remsberg gets back to his feet. Cassidy drops Jarrett with a DDT and kicks up on one foot. Jay Lethal runs in from behind and knocks Cassidy out with the Golden Globe Award. Jarrett goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two.

Trent Beretta runs out and lays Lethal out on the floor and then they brawl through the crowd. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but his knee gives out. Cassidy gets free of the Stroke, and then delivers the Orange Punch for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

—

The video package airs for the main event, which is the three-way match for the AEW World Trios Championship.

—

A vignette airs for The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn.

—

The Outcasts, Ruby Soho, Saraya, and Toni Storm, come to the ring. Soho says the grass used to be greener in AEW until a couple of bitches pissed all over the grass. Saraya says without them, there wouldn’t be a division in AEW. Saraya insults the crowd a bit and tells Storm to take over because she is getting mad. Storm says no one appreciated her when she was the interim champion, but the current champion cheated to beat her and the crowd loved it. Storm says they are going to be the change in the division and they aren’t going anywhere. Storm runs down some of the women who they have already beaten, and then Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter rush the ring and start beating them down. The numbers advantage allow the Outcasts to come back on the attack, and then Soho drops Baker with Destination Unknown. Storm drops Hayter with Storm Zero, and then Riho, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale rush the ring to make the save.

—

Angelo Parker and Matt Menard talk about The Acclaimed. They say they are a bit hard to find right now, and then tells them to tune in to Rampage.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage, which will air at 11:30 PM EST or whenever the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament ends:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix

-Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. The Bollywood Boyz

-Taya Valkyrie in-ring debut

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-No Disqualification Match: Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway

—

Match #4 – AEW World Trios Championship – Three-Way Match: The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) (c) (w/Julia Hart) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler, Don Callis, and Michael Nakazawa) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara)

King and Guevara start the match. Guevara delivers a dropkick, but King comes back with a chop. Garcia tags in and chops King, but King chops him down to the mat. No one wants to tag in and King kicks him into the corner. Jericho tags in, and then Black does the same. Omega tags in to take Black’s spot and gets in Jericho’s face. The House attacks both of them, and then all nine men brawl as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Black and Jericho are the legal men. Black works over Jericho’s arm, but Jericho comes back with a few right hands and a few chops. Jericho dodges the back heel kick and delivers a back-breaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Guevara tags in and he and Jericho double-team Black and take him down. The JAS pose in the ring, and then Garcia tags in and kicks Black a few times. Garcia applies a front face-lock, but Guevara tags and stomps on Black as he had Garcia in a knee-bar. Black kicks both of them away, but Guevara delivers an enzuigiri. Nick tags in and takes Guevara and Garcia down with a double arm-drag. Nick gets sent to the apron near The House, but he takes them out with kicks and drops Black with a face-buster. Matthews comes back and double-teams Nick with Black. Matthews tags in and stomps on Nick’s arm and drives him into the corner. Nick comes back with a kick to the face and an enzuigiri, and tags in Omega. Omega drops Matthews with a cross-body and sends Guevara and Garcia to the floor. Omega drops Matthews and King with snap-dragon suplexes, and then drops Matthews with a senton and hits a moonsault for a two count.

Omega sets up for another snap-dragon, but Matthews gets free with a back elbow. Omega comes back with a hurricanrana and Jericho tags in. Jericho and Omega take out Black and King and then brawl in the ring. Omega delivers a knee strike, but Garcia drops Omega. King gets taken out, then Guevara, then Black, then Matt, then Matthews. Omega goes for the V Trigger on Matthews, but Jericho trips him and applies the Walls of Jericho. The Bucks deliver a double superkick to Jericho, Garcia, Black, Matthews, Guevara, and then King. King comes right back with a double clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.