WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.320 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 5.34% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.451 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.77% from the previous week’s 0.59 rating. This past week’s 0.63 key demo rating represents 822,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.75% from the 770,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.59 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #7 ranking. While SmackDown ranked #1 in the key demographic on broadcast TV for Friday night, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.743 million viewers, also drawing a 0.33 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s show drew well over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 5.34% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 6.77% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 4.22% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 10.52% from the same week in 2022.

The SEC Tournament game between Tennessee and Missouri on ESPN at 3:28pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 key demo rating, also drawing 1.438 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.099 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating.

Friday’s live edition of SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, The Judgment Day vs. Legado del Fantasma in six-man action, plus a follow-up to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso coming back to The Bloodline, which aired as the show-closing segment.