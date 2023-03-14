Rating/viewership for Sunday’s WWE/A&E shows

Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Kane drew 383,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 20.37% from last week’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, which drew 481,000 viewers.

The Biography doc on Kane drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 key demo rating for the Chyna special. The 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.10% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Kane doc ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.13 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #20 ranking.

The Kane doc ranked #89 for the night in viewership on cable. This is down from last week’s #59 rating.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Kane was down from the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers, and down from the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Kane doc key demo rating is even with the Season 2 average of 0.13, and down from the Season 1 average of 0.27.

The Kane documentary drew the lowest total audience in the history of the WWE Biography series, over all three seasons so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating in the history of the series so far.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Batista drew 287,000 viewers. This is down 25.83% from last week’s Rivals episode on John Cena and The Rock, which drew 387,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode on Triple H vs. Batista also drew a 0.09 key demo rating, which is down 25% from last week’s 0.12 rating for Cena vs. Rock. This week’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 117,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 25.47% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating drew.

The Triple H vs. Batista doc ranked #53 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.09 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #27 ranking.

The Triple H vs. Batista episode ranked #96 for the night in viewership in cable. This is down from last week’s #75 ranking.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Triple H vs. Batista was down from the Rivals Season 1 viewership average of 370,222 viewers. The Triple H vs. Batista episode key demo rating is down from the Season 1 average of 0.11.

The Triple H vs. Batista drew the second-lowest total audience in the history of the WWE Rivals series, over both seasons so far, coming in under the episode on Stephanie McMahon vs. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. This week’s episode drew the third-lowest key demo rating in the history of the series so far, tied with two others.

The NBA game between the Knicks and the Lakers on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.60 key demo rating, also drawing 1.687 million viewers. The SEC Tournament game between Texas A&M and Alabama on ESPN topped the night in viewership with 1.949 million viewers, also drawing a 0.51 key demo rating for the #2 spot.

The Oscars on ABC topped the night on network TV with a 4.03 key demo rating. The Oscars also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 18.755 million viewers. These numbers are for the 8pm airing and do not include the red carpet special numbers.