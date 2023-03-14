NXT update for tonight, Shawn Michaels on Roxanne Perez

As noted, NXT Roadblock ended last Tuesday with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez collapsing after her title defense over Meiko Satomura. WWE noted after the injury angle that Perez was hospitalized for further evaluation, but then released and was resting at home.

In an update, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels took to Twitter this evening to announce that Perez’s health is still in question, so he may have to crown a new champion at Stand & Deliver. Michaels announced that tonight’s NXT will feature qualifying matches to determine who will be in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. There’s no word yet on who will be in those qualifiers. It’s likely that Perez will be “cleared” in time to compete at Stand & Deliver, and will then defend her title in the Ladder Match.

It was also announced that tonight’s show will feature a contract signing for Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Stand & Deliver.

Here is the updated lineup for NXT tonight-

* Qualifying matches for Stand & Deliver Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

* Stand & Deliver contract signing for Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker

* Dabba-Kato vs. Apollo Crews

* Johnny Gargano addresses his NXT return and Stand & Deliver match with Grayson Waller

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defends against Pretty Deadly

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in another Open Challenge