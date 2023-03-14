Nikki and Brie drop WWE names from all their social media

Nikki and Brie have both dropped their WWE names and are now going by Garcia Twins rather than the Bella Twins.

Nikki’s Instagram has changed from @thenikkibella to @nikkigarcia while Brie’s changed from @thebriebella to simply @brie. They also both changed their name to Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia on social media and there’s no other mention of Bella anywhere.

Their combined Twitter account went from @bellatwins to @NikkiAndBrie. Their YouTube channel @thebellatwins is unavailable at the moment, saying the channel does not exist.

The Hall of Fame duo were not so happy with WWE this year after being left out of the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw and both were backstage at the AEW pay-per-view Revolution.