Next WWE HOF inductee to be announced on The Bump

The next member of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Class will be announced on Wednesday.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will appear on WWE’s The Bump at 1pm ET to reveal the next inductee into the 2023 Class.

The name announced on Wednesday will join headliner Rey Mysterio as confirmed members of the 2023 Class.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue.