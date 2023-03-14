News for tonight’s NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL with fallout from last week’s Roadblock special.

NXT will feature two title matches tonight. Pretty Deadly will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus, while NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will issue another Open Challenge. Cedric Alexander and Axiom have been teased as potential opponents for Lee. It’s also believed that tonight’s show will include a follow-up to last week’s injury angle with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, who collapsed after her main event win over Meiko Satomura.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s NXT:

* Dabba-Kato vs. Apollo Crews

* Johnny Gargano addresses his NXT return and Stand & Deliver match with Grayson Waller

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defends against Pretty Deadly

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in another Open Challenge