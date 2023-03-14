News for next week’s WWE Raw

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to RAW next week as The Road to WrestleMania 39.

This week’s RAW saw Cody Rhodes defeat LA Knight in singles action. After the match, Rhodes delivered a heated promo where he mentioned acknowledging Reigns, adding that The Bloodline needs to also acknowledge him. Paul Heyman later responded and said if Rhodes wants to acknowledge Reigns, he can go it next Monday as The Tribal Chief will be in St. Louis.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match has been announced for next week’s RAW.

This week’s RAW saw The Street Profits taunt Theory over what happened with John Cena last week. Theory then insulted The Profits and laughed at them for not having WrestleMania matches. He went on to defeat Angelo Dawkins in singles action, then apply Cena’s STF to Dawkins until Ford made the save.

WrestleMania 39 opponents Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will team up next week to take on Carmella and Chelsea Green. This week’s RAW saw Belair defeat Green in a non-title match. Carmella and Green attacked during and after the match, but Asuka made the save after.

Tonight’s RAW was to feature Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models, but the match never happened. Mansoor noted in a backstage segment that he broke a nail so he was not cosmetically cleared to compete, adding that the match was delayed until next Monday.

Next week’s RAW will also see Logan Paul record a special in-ring WWE edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast. The Miz was teased as a guest, but Seth Rollins is also expected to be involved.

Below is the current card for next week’s RAW from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis-

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Logan Paul films special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes