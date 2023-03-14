LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The post-Roadblock edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with highlights from last Tuesday’s special episode. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Johnny Gargano to a big pop as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” as the music stops and Gargano takes the mic. Gargano asks where he left off and they chant “welcome home!” now. Gargano asks fans to watch his back because of how Grayson Waller attacked him from behind last time he spoke in the ring. Gargano talks about finishing this story and how it felt like a little piece of him was missing when he returned to RAW, because Waller took closer from him.

Gargano hates to say this but he kind of respects it. Gargano waited to see what Waller did with it because the last guy was Tommaso Ciampa and he became a great NXT Champion. Gargano goes on and says Waller failed to win the NXT Title twice, then he cried and blamed everyone else, then he blamed the fans, then the brand. Gargano says no matter what brand he’s on, NXT is h is home and you do not screw with a man’s home.

Gargano goes on about his history with NXT until Vic gets up from commentary, and shows Gargano something on his phone – it’s footage of Waller streaming live from Gargano’s home, where his family is. Gargano runs out of the ring and to the back.

– We see footage of NXT North American Champion Wes Lee arriving earlier today. Axiom greets him, and he’s determined to answer the Open Challenge tonight, and follow Lee around. Lee says the match is still 8 hours away, so what do you want to do? Axiom is down for whatever Lee is down for. Lee asks Axiom if he wants to go get something to eat. They leave together.