Bianca Belair makes history

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made WWE history this week.

Belair hit the 344 day-mark on her current title reign yesterday, making her the longest-reigning black champion of any singles title in WWE history.

MVP held the previous record for his WWE United States Title reign that went for 343 days, from when he won it from Chris Benoit at WWE Judgment Day on May 20, 2007, to when he dropped it to Matt Hardy at WWE Backlash on April 27, 2008.

Belair responded to a tweet on the record and wrote, “Yes! Shoutout to @The305MVP! I’m so honored!”

MVP responded to that same fan tweet and wrote, “Congratulations your highness! [clapping hands emoji x 12] Long may you reign! @BiancaBelairWWE”

Belair began her first reign with the RAW Women’s Title on April 2, 2022 at Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, when she defeated Becky Lynch.

Belair”s next title defense will come against Asuka at WrestleMania 39 next month.