Updated card for Impact/NJPW Multiverse United

The Impact x NJPW Multiverse Unlimited: Only the STRONG Survive PPV is scheduled for Thursday 3/30 from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. The PPV will air at 11pm EST on FITE TV. Here is the updated lineup-

Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. KUSHIDA

Impact Knockouts Championship Fatal 4 Way: Mickie James (C) vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Impact X-Division Championship 6-Way Scramble: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Rich Swann vs. Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

Impact World Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (C) vs. The Motor City Machineguns vs. TMDK vs. Aussie Open

Mike Bailey vs. Will Ospreay

Moose vs. Jeff Cobb

KENTA vs. Minoru Suzuki

Impact Digital Champion Joe Hendry, Eddie Edwards, Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos vs. PCO, Fred Rosser, Sami Callihan & Alex Coughlin