Sarray thanks WWE and fans in parting tweet

Japanese star Sarray thanked WWE in a parting tweet today following a press conference where she announced that she is gone from the company and returning to her native home of Japan to continue her career there.

“No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE,” she tweeted, before thanking WWE and the WWE Universe.

She will be reverting to her original name of Sareee from now on and her first match will take place on May 16 at the Sareee-Ism: Chapter One event.

The 26-year-old did not have the best of time in NXT as first her arrival was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and then was not properly used in the few times she appeared on television. Her last match was in August against then-NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose.

