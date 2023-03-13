News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by Brock Lesnar and Omos facing off to hype their WrestleMania 39 match. Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will also meet in the ring to settle their feud, where it’s believed a Hell In a Cell stipulation will be announced with their WrestleMania 39 match.

Besides the Superstars announced for a match or segment on tonight’s card, the WWE Events website and the arena website have the following names advertised: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss, Damage CTRL, The Judgment Day, Candice LeRae, Baron Corbin, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war