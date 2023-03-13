New Raw matches announced for tonight

WWE has announced Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens in a Street Fight for tonight’s RAW.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight with the tweets between Knight/Rhodes-

Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw https://t.co/P4y7DwJVqO — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2023

Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It’s amazing all these “top guys” feel the need to be in my business.Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy — LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) March 13, 2023

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight

* LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war