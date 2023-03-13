Himeka’s retirement show announced

Mar 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

STARDOM and Bushiroad held an impromptu press conference this morning to announce that BUSHIROAD will help the soon to be retired Himeka produce a show with Pro Wrestling Wave on April 28th.

This will be Himeka’s own personal retirement show.

Himeka:

“I used to be very indebted to WAVE. I am very happy that this event will happen. In addition, I don’t intend to have only the ceremony on May 14. I will entertain y’all until the end!”

