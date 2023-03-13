Himeka’s retirement show announced
STARDOM and Bushiroad held an impromptu press conference this morning to announce that BUSHIROAD will help the soon to be retired Himeka produce a show with Pro Wrestling Wave on April 28th.
This will be Himeka’s own personal retirement show.
Himeka:
“I used to be very indebted to WAVE. I am very happy that this event will happen. In addition, I don’t intend to have only the ceremony on May 14. I will entertain y’all until the end!”
Himeka wanted to work with WAVE, and the only opportunity was April 28, 5 days after her retirement match vs Maika. She asked Maika what she thought, & Maika told her to do everything that her heart desires.
4.23 – official retirement match.
At the request of Himeka, a show will be held with Pro Wrestling WAVE.
The card will be determined by WAVE, and the show will be managed by Bushiroad Fight.
“Jumbo Forever WAVE x Bushiroad Fight”
April 28, Shinjuku FACE, Tokyo
