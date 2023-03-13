Himeka’s retirement show announced

STARDOM and Bushiroad held an impromptu press conference this morning to announce that BUSHIROAD will help the soon to be retired Himeka produce a show with Pro Wrestling Wave on April 28th.

This will be Himeka’s own personal retirement show.

Himeka:

“I used to be very indebted to WAVE. I am very happy that this event will happen. In addition, I don’t intend to have only the ceremony on May 14. I will entertain y’all until the end!”

Himeka wanted to work with WAVE, and the only opportunity was April 28, 5 days after her retirement match vs Maika. She asked Maika what she thought, & Maika told her to do everything that her heart desires. 4.23 – official retirement match.

4.28 – special spin-off match. pic.twitter.com/eqyzeLhy2r — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 13, 2023