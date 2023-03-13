Former TNA wrestler Crimson jailed

Anthony Mayweather has been jailed after violating an Order Of Protection.

According to Clarksville Today, Anthony Mayweather, also known to fans as Crimson, was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail in Clarksville, Tennessee back on March 8, 2023. According to the news site, police issued a warrant for Mayweather’s arrest after conducting a welfare check back on February 24, 2023.

In the welfare check, police found that Mayweather had been in contact with both his wife and son via cell phone. In 2016, Mayweather was arrested after allegedly headbutting his wife.

Mayweather’s bond is current set at $1,000.