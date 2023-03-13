Danny Doring Praises Lita for Helping His Career in ECW

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former ECW wrestler Danny Doring spoke about Lita, praising her for how much she helped his career and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Danny Doring on Lita: “She did so much for our careers, Roadkill and I, as anything. She gave our characters depth; she put us on the map as far as all that goes. So we owe a lot to her.”

On Lita appearing on The Bump and watching a clip of her mixed tag team match with Doring: “I was overwhelmed by that. It was a mixed tag match and we were in the ring with two amazing women — trailblazers in the business really — Lita and Jazz.”

Doring on when Lita signed with WWE: “We were absolutely happy for her and supportive of her. At that time, Lita and Jazz were — a lot of the other women [in ECW] were basically valets — they were legit fighters. … So to see them battle it out in WWE and beyond and what they’ve been able to accomplish has been pretty cool.”

Lita and Becky Lynch recently captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title earlier this week on Raw.