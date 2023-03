Changes to AEW Rampage time slot for the next two shows

Rampage will be airing in different time slots over the next two weeks due to other sports taking precedence on TNT.

This Friday’s show on March 17, Rampage will air at 11:30PM ET and will have a lead-in of the basketball game.

The following week, Rampage will air on Saturday instead of Friday at 10PM ET as TNT will air a soccer game involving the United States men’s national team in Rampage’s usual slot.