Bray Wyatt absent from WWE Madison Square Garden event

There was a very notable big name missing from the WWE live event at Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt was advertised to appear in a lights out street fight match against LA Knight but he was not in the building for the match and was replaced by Braun Strowman in the match.

Wyatt, who only returned to WWE this past October, has not been seen on WWE television for the past few weeks either and is supposed to be feuding with Bobby Lashley for a match at WrestleMania.

Originally, Brock Lesnar was set to take on Wyatt at Mania but Lesnar did not want to be part of any supernatural gimmick stuff and pulled himself out of that match. He was instead handed Omos, a match he approved of.

Over 10,000 fans were present at Madison Square Garden yesterday for this Road to WrestleMania SuperShow featuring both Raw and Smackdown Superstars. It was headlined by a steel cage match for the United States title between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins, a match which Theory won.

