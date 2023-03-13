AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped post-Revolution edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 447,000 viewers on TNT in the preempted 7pm timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 13.45% from the previous week’s live Revolution go-home episode, which drew 394,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 50% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.10 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 50.77% from the 130,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #19 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #32 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #74 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #70 ranking.

Rampage drew the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with January 6. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 13.45% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 50% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 20.46% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 31.81% from the previous year. The 2022 show was also the taped post-Revolution episode.

The SEC Tournament game between Tennessee and Missouri on ESPN at 3:28pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 key demo rating, also drawing 1.438 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.099 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.743 million viewers, also drawing a 0.33 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.63 rating, also drawing 2.320 million viewers.

Friday’s taped post-Revolution edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, with the full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a promo from Jungle Boy, a promo from ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, a match with The Acclaimed, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance, Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti, plus Riho vs. Nyla Rose, which was the main event.