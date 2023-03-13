3/12/23 WWE house show results from MSG
WWE had a live event in Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Becky Lynch, Candice LaRae, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL, Piper Niven, and Carmella
* Ricochet won a battle royal to get a shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship. Dominik Mysterio was the last person eliminated.
Ricochet eliminates Dommink Mysterio to win the battle royal.#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/8SWypJaG0i
— Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) March 12, 2023
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER def. Ricochet
* Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa via DQ via an attack by The Usos. Sami Zayn came in from the crowd for the save.
* LA Knight issued an open challenge, and Braun Strowman came out to beat him.
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins