Paul Wight: “training hard to get back in the ring”

Paul Wight is excited to get back into the ring.

The AEW star and former WWE world champion discussed this topic during a recent appearance on the Deuce and Mo program. Wight says that he has been recovering from his hip replacement surgery, and is feeling better than he has in over ten years. He adds that he has two years left on his AEW contract and plans on honoring them. Highlights are below.

Says he’s working hard to get healthy:

Working hard, training hard to get back in the ring, which will hopefully happen real soon. I’ve had a hip replacement and just got a knee replacement done in August, which sounds like the end of an athlete’s career, but modern technology, I’ll tell you, I feel better joint-wise than I’ve felt the past 15 years.

Says he has about two years left and plans on making good with his contract with Tony Khan:

Now, it’s about getting the muscle stronger and having a bit more fun. I have a couple years left in AEW, for sure, signed a nice healthy contract when I came over and I plan on making good on that contract in AEW for Tony Khan and myself.