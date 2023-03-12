Notes on Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, and Madusa

– While speaking on Sony Sport Network’s Next Stop Hollywood, Bobby Lashley spoke about potentially forming a tag team with Brock Lesnar. He said “This is completely far-fetched from a whole different angle. I thought me and Brock we fought a lot against each other. What if we were on the same team? We’ll be like the modern-day Road Warriors. It’ll probably be fun,” Lashley stated. “The crowd will probably get off on watching us go through dismantling people together. That would be pretty interesting.”

– Madusa via a recent interview:

I would love to have a retirement match. I’m not dissing any era, but there are other eras before the Attitude Era. There is still a woman under a WWE legends contract that they can do something with, but they chose not to. A retirement match would be wonderful. We see Trish Stratus and Lita all the time. I think those girls are great, but that’s all we see. I’m not sick of them, I’m just sick at seeing them. I have high respect for those two women, but damn it, if it was them at 60 they would be pounding the pavement just as hard as I am.