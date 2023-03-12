Nia Jax comments on her 2023 WWE Royal Rumble appearance

During a virtual signing hosted by East Coast Autograph Auctions, Nia Jax commented on her appearance at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE…

“I’m glad it was a surprise for everybody (2023 Royal Rumble appearance). I was actually really happy that people remembered me. I was nervous right before I walked out like, what if nobody remembers me? And I walked out in the Rumble and it’s dead air.

No comment (she said when asked why her music played before the timer hit zero). I can’t say. I know, but I can’t say. But let’s just say somebody was super excited for me to be back and prematurely hit my music. But they were really happy I was back. Let’s say that. But that’s all I’m gonna say (she smiled). They (some fans) were hoping it was more of a permanent thing… I almost cried myself. I was nervous, a nervous wreck.”

