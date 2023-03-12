Mexican wrestler arrested

Mar 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Cuartero has been arrested.

On March 11, 2023, AAA Luchador was arrested for attempted femicide and domestic violence.

Cuartero had a warrant out for his arrest. This follows a “gender violence complaint” from CMLL wrestler Stephanie Vaquer.

Cuartero is currently in Reclusorio Oriente.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Killa Kate

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal