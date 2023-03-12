Mexican wrestler arrested
Cuartero has been arrested.
On March 11, 2023, AAA Luchador was arrested for attempted femicide and domestic violence.
Cuartero had a warrant out for his arrest. This follows a “gender violence complaint” from CMLL wrestler Stephanie Vaquer.
Cuartero is currently in Reclusorio Oriente.
People close to Cuatrero say he's got a witness and audio recordings that refute Vaquer's accusations.
Sunday's La Pasala will have a story on Cuatrero attacking another woman back when they were dating. Her story is similar to Vaquer's. pic.twitter.com/oV7xzk4xRG
