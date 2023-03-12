Kofi Kingston, Rhea Ripley, and Undertaker appear at SXSW 2023

Kofi Kingston, The Undertaker, and Rhea Ripley appeared onstage at the Featured Session: “Reigniting Fan Engagement at Live Events” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals, held at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, yesterday.

The panel discussion was hosted by Sara Fischer, Senior Media Reporter at Axios, and tackled how WWE connects with fans at their many live events and the road to WrestleMania.

Kingston was sporting crutches and a walking brace due to his ankle injury, an injury which should put him out of action for the next month and a half.

Photos can be seen below.