Kelly Kelly Misses Performing in WWE

Mar 12, 2023 - by James Walsh

During a recent interview with GAW TV, former WWE Divas Champion Barbie Blank (aka Kelly Kelly) discussed her WWE run and the parts she misses the most about her WWE career.

The former Kelly Kelly said on her time in WWE (via WrestlingInc.com),

“I loved going out there every night and putting on a show. It was just the best feeling in the world.” She reflected on how she didn’t mind taking some harder hits from her opponents earlier in her career, adding, “I really was like, ‘Just beat the s*** out of me.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Please, God, don’t touch me.’”

