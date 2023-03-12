Kane Focused On Being Mayor, Won’t Rule Out Running For Gov., Sen.

TMZ shared:

Kane — AKA Mayor Glenn Jacobs — tells TMZ Sports he’s focused on running his county right now … but the WWE legend didn’t rule out the possibility of holding other political offices in the future, saying he’d entertain the idea when the time is right.

We recently talked to Jacobs — currently in his second term as the mayor of Knox County, TN — and asked the WWE Hall of Famer whether he has ambitions of ascending the political ladder, and running for higher office like U.S. senator or governor.

“I don’t know,” Glenn said. “I’m just trying to do the best job I can as mayor right now. We’ll leave that until the time comes.”

Jacobs — who’s been a WWE Superstar since 1995 — told us he’s content in his current role, and wants people to remember him for the difference he’s made in their lives through his policies and advocacy.

“What I want is pretty simple,” Jacobs said. “People to understand that I cared about my community and wanted to do what I could to make it a better place. As mayor, you don’t do that yourself, but what you can do is kind of lay out a vision and get people to the table and somewhat lead the way.”

Glenn was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, and says he didn’t enter politics for personal gain, but rather to make Knox County “even better than it already is.”

Jacobs — referred to as “The Big Red Monster” — will be featured on A&E’s “Biography: WWE Legends” this Sunday, March 12 at 8 PM.